Suspect identified after woman killed, man injured in suspected drug-related shooting in Phoenix

Durban – The SAPS Trio Crimes unit is investigating a case of murder and attempted murder after a couple walking on Phoenix Highway in Phoenix, Durban were targeted by a gunman on Wednesday. KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said the woman, whose age has not yet been determined, was fatally wounded while a 28-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds.

Netshiunda said it was reported that the two were walking along the Phoenix Highway when a suspect known to the man emerged from the bushes and started shooting at them. “Preliminary investigations have thus far revealed that the man who was shot owed a drug dealer some money,” he said. Police said the suspect has been identified and police investigations into possible drug-related violence are under way.