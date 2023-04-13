Suspect identified after woman killed, man injured in suspected drug-related shooting in Phoenix

Durban – The SAPS Trio Crimes unit is investigating a case of murder and attempted murder after a couple walking on Phoenix Highway in Phoenix, Durban were targeted by a gunman on Wednesday.
KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said the woman, whose age has not yet been determined, was fatally wounded while a 28-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds.
Netshiunda said it was reported that the two were walking along the Phoenix Highway when a suspect known to the man emerged from the bushes and started shooting at them.
“Preliminary investigations have thus far revealed that the man who was shot owed a drug dealer some money,” he said.
Police said the suspect has been identified and police investigations into possible drug-related violence are under way.
Detailing the incident, Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram, said a passer-by contacted Rusa at approximately 10.44am.
Balram said upon the arrival of Rusa reaction officers and medics, the man was located in a prone position (face down) on the pavement.
“He sustained a gunshot wound to his right buttock. His wife was located on the opposite side of the road. She was bleeding extensively from a penetrating wound to her chest. She showed no signs of life and was declared deceased,” he said.