Suspect killed, accomplices nabbed after Greenwood Park armed robbery

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - A suspected gang member was shot and his accomplices arrested after an armed robbery at a convenience shop in Park Station Road in Greenwood Park on Wednesday. Marshall Security spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen, said when officers arrived at the scene, the men were seeing fleeing and fired multiple shots at responders. "As the suspects fled on foot in an attempt to evade arrest. One suspect was arrested on Celtic Road whilst another was chased and apprehended on Workington Grove. Police and the SAPS K9 unit arrived to assist and an extensive search for a the third man. He was found at a nearby property. In an attempt to evade arrest the suspect produced a firearm and was shot and killed by members of the SAPS," van Reenen said. A third suspect was apprehended by members of the public after at the convenience store. When police searched the men, they recovered money and other items which were later confirmed to have been stolen during the robbery.

"Their other accomplices remain at large. It is believed the suspects are linked to a spate of robberies in the area lately, including an armed robbery of the same business premises last week," he said.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, confirmed the robbery.

Commenting on details of the robbery, Mbele said at gunpoint they forced the patrons to lie on the floor, demanded cash, cigarettes and cellphones.

"They ransacked the premises and took cash, cigarettes, cellphones and airtime before fleeing the scene," she said.

Mbele said the man who was fatally wounded was 32-years-old while the suspects who were arrested are in their 20s.

"A revolver was found next to the deceased suspect. Charges of robbery, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition and inquest are being investigated by Greenwood SAPS," Mbele said.

The Mercury