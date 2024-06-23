Suspect nabbed over business robbery in Durban North

Marshall Security's managing director Tyron Powell, said that at approximately 08h07, the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre received a call for assistance from a client on Umhlanga Rocks Drive in the Durban North area.

Marshall Security said that they arrested a suspect after he broke into a business in the Durban North area on Saturday morning.

“The client reported witnessing a suspect jumping out of a business property on Kenneth Kaunda in the Park Hill area carrying two large bags. The suspect was seen heading towards Blackburn Road.”

Powell added that multiple armed response officers were immediately dispatched to the scene. “Upon arriving on Blackburn Road, our officers spotted and apprehended the suspect fitting the description. The suspect was found in possession of two black bags containing sealed, brand-new diapers, two-plate stoves, and cooking ware.”

Powell said when questioned the suspect admitted to stealing the items from the business premises he was spotted jumping out of. The suspect has been handed over to the Greenwood Park SAPS for further processing.”