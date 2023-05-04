Suspect to appear in court on Friday over Pietermaritzburg family killing

Durban - One of the men arrested in connection with the murder of 10 members of a family in Imbali is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Seven women and three men were shot dead when gunmen stormed the home in April. The youngest victim was 13 years old.

Police said following a manhunt less than 2km away from the murder scene, police confronted four men participating in a “cleansing ceremony” conducted by a traditional healer. A shoot-out ensued, and one suspect was killed. Police arrested two suspects and one managed to flee. The other arrested suspect is in hospital under police guard. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed on Thursday that the matter was returning to court.

NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the suspect, 27, who she declined to name, would appear in court on Friday. It is understood that the matter is for bail consideration. The man is facing 10 counts of murder, charges of attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. The murders shocked many, with questions being raised about the involvement of a traditional healer.

Renowned KwaZulu-Natal traditional healer Sazi Mhlongo said the establishment of a regulatory body for traditional healers could go a long way towards stopping the emergence of practitioners using human tissue. He was responding to comments made by ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo, who on Wednesday called on the provincial government to work with traditional leaders and traditional healers to uproot crimes which are a result of distorted interpretations of culture, tradition and rituals. “We cannot afford to have killings such as those that we witnessed which resulted in the death of 10 innocent people in Imbali Unit 14. We are calling all traditional healers to stand up and stamp out mutilation, harvesting and sale of human tissue on the pretext of use in medicinal preparations,” said Mtolo.