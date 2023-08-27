Suspect who snatched the cellphone of a Wentworth pupil arrested after returning to the scene of the crime

Durban – A suspect who robbed a Wentworth high school pupil of her cellphone on Thursday was apprehended by a Blue Security armed response officer and handed over to police. According to Blue Security operations manager Max Naicker, it was the quick action of the armed response officer that led to the arrest of the suspect on Thursday afternoon.

“While patrolling, a high school student flagged the officer down and reported a suspect had taken her cellphone and attempted to abduct her,” he said. Naicker said the officer immediately spotted the suspect fleeing the scene and called for backup. “The officer and a security partner who drove past both pursued the suspect’s vehicle. A high-speed chase ensued until the suspect abandoned the vehicle on Tifflin Road, fleeing on foot,” he said.

He said the armed response officer apprehended the driver a short while later when he returned to the scene. “Wentworth SAPS arrived, and the suspect and recovered cellphone were handed over for processing,” said Naicker. Last week The Mercury reported that a businesswoman was violently robbed of her cellphone as she exited a bakery on Musgrave Road.

Businesswoman Caroline Michael, who was violently robbed of her cellphone by opportunists outside the bakery she frequented on Musgrave Road last Monday, says the incident should be a lesson for all women to be more vigilant. CCTV footage of the incident, which shows Michael being attacked in broad daylight, went viral following the robbery. In the video Michael is seen being grabbed from behind by a man standing near the door as she exited the shop.