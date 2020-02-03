Suspected case in Botswana, SA on alert









As neighbouring Botswana is dealing with a suspected case of coronavirus, the South African government said that there were no cases in this country and the authorities were closely monitoring the outbreak. Durban - As neighbouring Botswana is dealing with a suspected case of coronavirus, the South African government said that there were no cases in this country and the authorities were closely monitoring the outbreak. The government of Botswana announced on Friday that it was dealing with a suspected case of coronavirus, however it has yet to be confirmed. The country did not feature on the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) report, which was released on Saturday. According to the report, there are 14 512 confirmed cases globally. In China, where the outbreak originated, at least 14380 cases are confirmed and 300 people have died. Outside of China at least 132 cases have been confirmed in 23 countries.

Malaka Tshipayagae, director of Health Services in Botswana, announced last week that the landlocked country which sits on South Africa’s northern border registered its first case of the virus.

Tshipayagae said the person was in quarantine while investigations continued.

“The ministry continues to monitor the situation closely in consultation with the WHO and will keep the public updated,” he said.

South Africa’s Department of Health spokesperson, Lwazi Manzi, said that there were no cases of the virus in the country.

“The Department of Health, South Africa, continues to closely monitor the rapidly evolving developments surrounding the coronavirus outbreak,” she said.

Manzi said screenings at ports of entry were intensified with a focus on major airports because the vast majority of cases are introduced into territories outside of China by air travellers.

She said Germany had reported the first case of third-generation transmission of the virus.

“The first death outside of China was reported in the Philippines. The 44-year-old gentleman was a resident of Wuhan city who had travelled to the Philippines,” Manzi added.

Manzi said the possibility of faecal-oral transmission had been raised after the virus was cultured from stools for the first time from a patient who only presented with diarrhoea and no other symptoms.

The department dispelled as false claims that experts were encouraging people to get flu shots to prevent coronavirus.

“I wish to stress that there is, at this stage, no vaccine for coronavirus although there is a lot of work going into developing a vaccine,” said Manzi.

She said there was still no recommendation to restrict travel or trade with China but advised that non- essential travel should be delayed.

The Mercury