Suspected hitman wanted for the murder of a taxi boss arrested while being treated at a Ladysmith hospital

Durban - A man who was on the SAPS wanted list for the murder of a taxi boss earlier this year was finally captured after the suspect and his brother went to a hospital in Ladysmith for treatment following an accident with a firearm. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said police officers from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit received information about two brothers who had been admitted to a hospital in Ladysmith on Friday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Gwala said the brothers were admitted to a hospital due to an accidental discharge of a firearm. She said the team proceeded to the hospital where the brothers were found. “It was established that one of the brothers, aged 37 was wanted in the murder case where Siyabonga 'Nginga' Zwane, 46, was shot and killed on 22 June 2022 at Emabhekazi in Ekuvukeni,”she said.

Gwala said investigations revealed that Zwane was the chairman of a taxi association based in Gauteng. According to police the victim was en route to a funeral when he was shot dead. Police said the suspect was charged for murder and attempted murder in absentia.

Story continues below Advertisement