Suspected loan shark murdered in his home in Waterloo near Verulam

Durban – A suspected loan shark was found murdered at his home in Pineapple Road in Waterloo, near Verulam, in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) responded to the crime scene.

Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said they received a call from a member of the public who made the discovery at approximately 9.51am. “On arrival, reaction officers interviewed residents who confirmed that they heard gunshots at about 2.30am,” he said. Balram said members of the community checked on their neighbour and discovered his front door ajar.

“When they looked into the house, they saw the man lying in a pool of blood. Upon examination, Rusa medics confirmed that the deceased was shot in the head and back.” Balram said that the motive for the murder had not been established. Police have been approached for comment

The Mercury’s sister publication, the Daily News reported last year that a 42-year-old woman was gunned down in Waterloo in the presence of her 2-year-old granddaughter at her home in Ginger Road. The woman died at the scene. Rusa also attended the scene at the time, and said the woman was found on the lounge floor.