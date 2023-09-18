Suspects allegedly shoot at armed response officer during a jewellery store robbery in oThongathi

Durban - Reaction Unit South Africa(Rusa) said that one of their armed response officers escaped injury after being shot at while responding to an alleged business robbery on Gopalall Hurbans Road in oThongathi, north of Durban on Monday. Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said that a volley of shots were fired at a member of Rusa, who was responding to a robbery in progress at a business premises in the oThongathi CBD.

“The Rusa Operations Centre received a call from a member of the public at approximately 9:41 am reporting an armed robbery in progress at a jewellery store.” One of the spent cartridges that was allegedly fired at the RUSA officer after an alleged business robbery in oThongathi. Picture supplied by Rusa

Balram said that all available reaction officers were immediately dispatched. “A Rusa member who was in the vicinity of the call-out responded within minutes. As he approached the store, a volley of shots were fired at his vehicle from high calibre weapons.” Balram said that the robbers sped off towards Watson Highway in a silver Toyota Corolla, a silver IX35 and a black VW Polo.

“It was established that approximately nine suspects held up a business premises and stole a large quantity of jewellery.” Balram said the suspects were in the process of fleeing the scene when the initial RUSA vehicle responded to the call. “Nine spent cartridges were recovered at the scene. A Response Vehicle was shot. The Rusa Officer did not sustain any injury.”