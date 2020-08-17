Suspects in court KwaDukuza murders

Durban - Four men have appeared in the KwaDukuza Magistrates Court on murder charges, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Monday. SAPS provincial spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said the men were arrested following the deaths of two men. She said the deaths were effected by members of the Provincial Trio Task Team and KwaDukuza police. Mbele said the suspects, aged between 35 and 43, were arrested in connection with an incident that took place on August 10. "Two males were seated in their vehicle at Lindelani sports ground when they were attacked by unknown people who opened fire on them,“ she said. Mbele said the two men, aged 17 and 25, sustained gunshot wounds to the head. By the time emergency services arrived at the scene, the men had succumbed to their injuries. They were certified dead.

She said a docket with two counts of murder was opened at KwaDukuza police station for investigation," she said.

Mbele said further investigations are still being conducted to determine the motive for the shooting.

She added that more arrests were possible.

Meanwhile, an early morning operation on Monday morning resulted in the arrest of a Weenen man and the recovery of a 303 rifle loaded with 31 rounds of ammunition.

Mbele said the firearm had its serial number filed off.

Police immediately arrested the man who failed to provide information about the firearm. The man, 49, was arrested for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. Mbele said the man appeared in court and is due back soon.

The Mercury