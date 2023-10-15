Suspects in hijacked Port Shepstone vehicle arrested following high-speed chase on N2

Durban - Four fleeing suspects in possession of a suspected stolen vehicle and unlicensed firearms on the N2 on the KZN South Coast were no match for members of a multi-disciplinary operation that led to their arrest after a high-speed chase on Saturday. KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the multi-disciplinary operation involved various police disciplines, a vehicle tracking company and private security.

ET Rapid Response managing director Tony Lokker said that at approximately 3.30pm a white Toyota Avanza was hijacked in Port Shepstone. Lokker said Tracker South Africa activated the tracking unit of the vehicle. “Members immediately responded to the vicinity of Spaghetti Junction and located the hijacked vehicle, thereafter a pursuit ensued. The said vehicle was driving recklessly and inconsiderately through the traffic on the N2 north,” he said.

Netshiunda said the relevant law enforcement agencies were activated after reports indicated that a Toyota Avanza was spotted on the N2 northbound in Umgababa. According to Netshiunda the driver of the vehicle ignored instructions by the police for him to stop, and a high-speed chase ensued. “The driver got out the vehicle while it was still in motion and the vehicle veered off the road,” he said.

Lokker said the vehicle hit an embankment and the driver fled towards the bushes. The police said three men were found inside the vehicle with two firearms and ammunition. “Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the firearms was stolen during a house robbery at Mzamba in the Eastern Cape earlier this month,” said Netshiunda. He said the driver who alighted from the moving vehicle was outsmarted by members of the Durban K9 unit and arrested.