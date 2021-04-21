Suspects in N2 high-speed chase sentenced

DURBAN - Two men charged with various crimes following a high-speed chase near Nandi Drive on the N2 highway four years ago received hefty sentences at the Durban Regional Court on Wednesday.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Natasha Kara said Sihle Zulu, 24, and Ayanda Thabethe, 29, were sentenced to 49 years and three months imprisonment and 61 years and three months imprisonment respectively.

Evidence presented in court by regional court prosecutor Sureka Marimuthu secured the conviction.

Describing the events in August 2017, Kara said prior to the incident the police received information that suspects driving a particular motor vehicle planned to rob the petrol station on Nandi Drive.

After the vehicle was spotted by police officials, a high speed chase commenced, she said.

Kara said the suspects shot at the police before they collided into a police motor vehicle as well as other vehicles on the highway.

“Both Zulu and Thabethe were arrested, while the other three accomplices who were shot during the altercation died on the scene.”

Zulu and Thabethe were convicted and sentenced for the murders of their accomplices based on the law of common purpose, she said.

According to this law, where there is a common intention to commit the crime, each suspect must be held liable.

The men were also convicted of attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, possession of car breaking implements, unlawful possession of a police radio, stolen vehicle and reckless and negligent driving.

“While the accused were sentenced to 49 and 61 years effectively, the presiding officer ordered that some sentences will run concurrently,” said Kara.

The court ruled that both men were unfit to possess a firearm.

