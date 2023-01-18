Suspects posing as police gained entry into a Redcliffe home, cable-tied the family and robbed them

Durban - Unsuspecting residents in Redcliffe, near Verulam, were robbed on Tuesday night by six men who introduced themselves as police and entered their home. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said a call for assistance was received just after 10pm.

Story continues below Advertisement

“On arrival, the victims informed reaction officers that six men arrived at their home and identified themselves as policemen. The four suspects wore SAPS bulletproof vests,” he said. Balram said once inside the house, the robbers produced firearms and instructed the victims to remain silent. He said the victims included three men, five women and four minor children.

“The robbers cable-tied the hands of the adult victims and forced them into a bedroom before they ransacked the home in search of valuables,” said Balram. According to Balram, eight cellphones and two TVs were stolen. The complainants could not confirm what vehicle was used in the commission of the crime, he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“They managed to free themselves from their restraints and contacted Rusa for assistance after the suspects fled. No injuries were reported,” said Balram. Provincial SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said police were still searching for the suspects. Gwala said it was reported that the suspects had posed as police officers.

Story continues below Advertisement