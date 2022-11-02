Suspects who ‘lured’ victim to a Chatsworth nightclub then hijacked and robbed him, arrested

Durban - Two men appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of car-jacking after they allegedly “lured” their victim to a nightclub in the Croftdene area of Chatsworth and robbed him at gunpoint.
Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the suspects were arrested by the Chatsworth Police in Welbedacht East on October 29.
The arrest follows an armed robbery which occurred outside a nightclub in Croftdene, she said.
“It is alleged that the complainant was lured to an isolated area in Chatsworth. The complainant was accosted by armed suspects who deprived him of his vehicle and belongings.”
According to Gwala, the case was reported to police for investigation and a few hours later members recovered the stolen vehicle.
Gwala said the task team thereafter conducted an investigation which resulted in the successful apprehension of the two men.
“Police continued with investigations and they recovered a cellular phone taken during the armed robbery,” she said.
She said the accused were remanded in custody after they appeared in court on Monday.
“The accused will reappear at the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on November 4,” she said.
