



A STAFF member at the Msunduzi Muni­cipality, who was ­accused of fraud and was placed on suspension by the council for almost a decade, is back at work despite his disciplinary case not being finalised.





The credit control manager returned to his post this past Monday. He had been on suspension with full pay for the past eight years following allegations of fraud and corruption.





Attempts to get hold of him via the municipal switchboard were unsuccessful.





He is among 13 people who had been on suspension for various periods who returned to work on Monday.





They were allowed to return after the municipality was backed into a corner by the auditor-general, Kimi Makwetu.





The drawn-out suspensions were among the concerns he raised in his audit report, which was critical of the ­municipality.





Members of the finance committee were told yesterday that the municipality was spending around R11 million a year on staff who had been suspended.





At the time of his suspension in 2011, it was reported that the manager was a member of Operation Pitbull, a campaign that targeted businesses stealing electricity and water from the council.





It was alleged that he wrote off electricity and water debts owed to the municipality by certain city businesses and hotels.





A source aware of the manager’s disciplinary hearing said: “When the new administration under the then former municipal manager Mxolisi Nkosi took over, this guy was already on suspension.





“He was among those who had been implicated in the fall of the municipality. There were a number of people who had to be disciplined by the new administration. Some were disciplined and dismissed, and others resigned.





“His case was postponed many times – that is how he survived. Every time his case was about to sit, his lawyers would not be available, or the officials from the premier’s office chairing the meeting would not be available,” said the source.





The source added that the municipality was selective about those it allowed to return.





“These people returned on Monday, but there are at least three others who have not been brought back.”





Among those still believed to be on suspension are a senior official in the infrastructure services, a manager in the municipal manager’s office and a senior internal audit ­official.





“The municipality is spending millions on suspensions. This figure of R11 million does not even include the acting allowances that are paid for those who are acting in those positions.”





Municipal spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha confirmed that 13 previously suspended officials were back at work.





“Yes, the municipality has 13 employees who were suspended and ­returned to work on March 12.”





Asked about the disciplinary cases, particularly the one regarding the credit control manager, Mafumbatha said the municipality could not comment on matters that were sub judice at this stage.



