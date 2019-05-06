Empty Umgeni train station after KZN train services suspended indefinitely. The train commuters have been warned to make sure alternative arrangements for transport as services in the province have been suspended after a station was damaged and Metro Rail vehicles set alight. Picture: Motshwari Mofoken/African News Agency(ANA)

DURBAN - Metrorail is hard at work to restore services in areas affected by the recent Durban rains.It's been 24/7 work by PRASA and TER Engineers to make sure they speed up in fixing the affected areas. This is according to PRASA regional manager, Dumi Dube.

He said regular meetings were held to discuss the mitigating factors and strategies to speed up the processes of getting all the required resources to do the repairs in the areas affected so the service can resume soon as possible.

"We also have some concerns in some of the corridors where people dump rubbish on our railways and encroaching the rail reserves making it difficult to operate some places it's difficult to access and to perform maintenance because of community residents closer to our lines places like Zwelethu, Kwa Mashu,Burlington and Bottlebrush to mention the few are a big concern and safety hazard. PRASA has taken the matter to the eThekwini leadership for assistance to deal with these matters, Illegal electricity connection, encroachment communities building on rail reserves and Illegal dumping this behavior might lead to PRASA not able to render services in some of the areas because of Community not respecting the rail and also putting the commuters at risk," he said.

Dube said some of the corridors are about to be completed and others are getting where the will not be finished on time we will try and come with other ways of assisting our fellow commuters so we can ease the burden of travelling longer distances to get to work.

"We thank the Commuter forums (UCV) whom they take interest of their Members by making sure they demand updates and going to sites to see for themselves the damages caused by the floods and the duration that will take to fix the lines. As PRASA we want to satisfy ourselves, Commuters also the Regulator who makes sure that we operate our service on a safer environment that is why we seem like we are taking time to re-open the service we want to make sure when we resume our operations all is well and safer to operate," he said.

THE MERCURY