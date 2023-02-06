Swearing in of Mashatile paves the way for reshuffle

Four ANC members, including the governing party’s deputy president Paul Mashatile took their oaths of office on Monday, paving the way for President Cyril Ramaphosa to reshuffle his Cabinet. Ramaphosa is expected to reshuffle his Cabinet in the coming days to replace Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, who is the ANC’s secretary-general, and other key positions including that of deputy president.

Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, ANC second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa and former Gauteng mayor Parks Tau were all sworn in by Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. There has been speculation for some time that Mashatile would replace incumbent deputy president David Mabuza, but the latter pre-empted a reshuffle by announcing his resignation at his brother’s funeral on Saturday. With Ramaphosa expected to deliver his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday, he requested Mabuza to remain in his position until such time as the transition has been finalised.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed Mabuza’s desire to resign from his position. This follows the outcome of the party’s elective conference in December in which Mashatile was elected ANC deputy president. Political analyst Dr Levy Ndou told a national broadcaster that Mabuza’s resignation was not a surprise. “David Mabuza was not elected to the highest decision-making body of the ANC, and with the alignment of the party with the political office and government, one expected this to happen.”

