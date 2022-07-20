Sweetwaters tavern shooting accused to apply for bail next week

Durban - The four suspects arrested in connection with the murders of four people at a tavern in Sweetwaters outside Pietermaritzburg made a brief court appearance on Wednesday morning. Four people were killed and eight were wounded in the July 9 shooting at the Samkelisiwe Tavern.

In court, the accused, who are aged between 19 and 36 years, said they would be seeking legal representation. The accused are Bonginkosi Genius Zaca, 27, Thembelani Sanele Malevu, 23, Melizwe Advocate Mjwara, 22, and Sabelo Felix Mabaso, 36. They are facing four counts of murder. Their case was adjourned to July 28 for a formal bail application. One of the accused told the court that he would not be applying for bail.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said earlier on Wednesday that the arrests were made by a team comprising detectives from Provincial Organised Crime Task Team, Crime Intelligence and the National Intervention Stabilisation Team, joined by Magma private security company. “The team has between Monday, 18 July 2002 and yesterday, the 19th, arrested four suspects. The suspects were arrested in the area of Nhlazatshe in Pietermaritzburg. Two of the suspects were found in unlawful possession of a firearm with a total of 17 rounds of ammunition.” Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi welcomed the arrest of the suspects.

