Swimmers urged to enter inaugural Oceans 8 Charity Swim in Durban

Durban - Avid swimmers have been urged to enter to take part in the inaugural Oceans 8 Charity Swim which will take place next month in Durban. The event organisers said the aim of the Oceans 8 is to provide a reliable and sustainable flow of funding to 14 deserving non-profit organisations in and around KwaZulu-Natal.

The event was meant to take place last year but was postponed. Therefore this year’s swim will be the inaugural event. The swim will take place on June 16 and 17 at the Durban Undersea Club. The closing date for entrants of the 8 Mile swim is May 15 and those who enter the 1 Mile swim by May 31 will receive a free Oceans 8 buff.

The ocean swim was started by five charities: Duzi Umngeni Conservation Trust (DUCT), the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), Project Rhino, Singakwenza Early Childhood Education, and Wildtrust. “We are really excited to be hosting the inaugural Oceans 8 Charity Swim and would like to extend our thanks to everyone who has already signed up and shown their support,” said Oceans 8 Charity Swim event spokesperson, Hilary Bruss. She also thanked the main event sponsors, Discovery, Mr Price Sport and Pick ‘n Pay.