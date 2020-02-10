Sydenham CPF is looking for reservists to join their fight against crime









Durban - The Sydenham Community Policing Forum would like to encourage those interested in becoming Police Reservists to contact the Sydenham Police Station and collect an application form. CPF public relations officer, Satish Dhupelia, said new reservists will not have a rank and will be identified by shoulder badges showing the word 'reservist'. "Currently only 609 reservists can be recruited in this province. They will receive no financial remuneration and are required to volunteer a minimum of 16 hours a month to SAPS. They must be willing to undergo training," he said. Applicants must be fit and able SA Citizens between ages 25 and not yet 50, have no visible tattoos, have a South African ID, be employed and that includes those who are self employed. - Application forms to join as a Reservist in the South African Police Service are available at your local police station

- Apply in your residential jurisdiction area

- Must be medically fit and of good and sound character .

- Must attend the prescribed training

- Must complete prescribed tests

- Must be in possession of a Grade 12 Senior Certificate or National Certificate (Vocational) level 4 with documentary proof

- Must be able to speak , read and write at least two official languages , one which must be English

- Allow his or her fingerprints and DNA sample to be taken for vetting purposes

- Does not have a tattoo which will be visible if the person wears a uniform (or any tattoo that is irreconcilable with the objectives of the Service)

- Proof of employment to be provided (employment is not a prerequisite requirement but applicants who are employed will receive preference)

- Must not have a criminal record and no criminal or departmental cases pending . (all criminal or departmental cases must be declared )

- Application forms to be in one’s own handwriting

- Application forms are not for sale

- Application forms to be signed in front of a Commissioner of Oath

- All necessary required documents to accompany the application form (certified copies of ID , Driver’s licence , Matric Certificate , additional qualifications, Proof of employment where applicable, Proof of residence

- 2 colour photographs (one attached on application form)



Completing an application form is just part of the process and does not guarantee acceptance.

There is no remuneration due to any Reservist.

The Mercury