Sydenham police arrest 3 for possession of car-breaking implements, suspects linked to recent cases

Durban - Another victory in the war on crime after police in the Sydenham area of Durban arrested three suspects who were found in possession of car-breaking implements on Tuesday. KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police were on patrol duties along Brickfield Road when they spotted a suspicious vehicle.

Netshiunda said the vehicle matched the description of one whose occupants had attempted to steal a vehicle in Sydenham “Upon searching the vehicle, the suspects were found in possession of a key of a bakkie which was hijacked and recovered last week. “One of the arrested suspects was also positively linked with a case of hijacking of a construction vehicle which was carrying equipment worth thousands of rand,” he said

Netshiunda said once charged, the suspects will be appearing in court soon. Earlier this month it was reported that persistent efforts by police in KZN through Operation Shanela and day-to-day policing has seen the arrests of 10 843 suspects and the recovery of 339 firearms with 4 667 rounds of ammunition in the month of August. Out of the almost 11 000 suspects arrested:

– 3 295 of them were nabbed for contact crimes – 241 were bust for murder – 140 were nabbed in connection with cases of attempted murder.

Cases of assault have been ever increasing in the recent past and police’s efforts to arrest the escalation of such crimes resulted in the capture of 2 106 suspects for this category of crime, with 1 506 suspects nabbed for assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm. - 209 were put behind bars for their suspected involvement in various categories of robberies. - The fight against violence perpetrated against women and children was also intensified and 266 suspects were arrested for rape.