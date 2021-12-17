Sydenham residents hold a peace march after murders amid drug-turf war

Durban - A group of Sydenham residents held a march on Thursday to call for peace in the community after alleged drug-related crimes in the area. The march follows the murders of Larvice Nashville and Roberta Sing who were gunned down last week in Georgehill Road.

IOL reported that it is believed that the attack was in retaliation for another shooting just days earlier. IOL further said that while figures could not be independently verified by police, the community said more than 20 people have been killed in the past three months alone, as the Hard Livings gangsters try to wrest control over the lucrative illicit drug trade in Sydenham – west of the city – from the Sydenham Heights Boys. Belinda Adams from the Sydenham Community Policing Forum said that the community of Sydenham believes that a drug gang war is under way for control of the area.

"At a CPF meeting last Monday SAPS noted the concerns raised by residents and have made a request for interventions and crime prevention operations. We trust this will be fruitful and more police presence will be made available," she said. Adams added that the purpose of the peace march was to raise awareness about the matter in the community. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of life as well as the fear we face on a daily basis,” she said.

Sydenham residents held a march to call for peace in the area after alleged drug-related murders. Picture: Supplied She said they had decided to hold the march on the Day of Reconciliation as it was a reminder that different people can come together and put their differences aside for the greater good. “To put our religious differences aside and pray for peace in our community,” she said.