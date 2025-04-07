Tackling teenage pregnancy in KZN: discussions on use of Implanon contraceptive at schools

Drastic steps to curb teenage pregnancy in KwaZulu-Natal-Natal have been proposed by a member of the Health Portfolio Committee, including using Implanon, a long-term contraceptive, in school-going children. IFP Member of the Provincial Legislature and Committee member Ncamisile Nkwanyana questioned whether the department had considered going to schools to implant the contraceptive device in learners amid rising concerns about teenage pregnancy.

She said the province cannot fold its arms while children as young as 10 years old are becoming mothers. However, the department said it needs parental consent to administer Implanon, pointing out that matters of reproductive and sexual health in schools require parental involvement. There have been serious concerns about teenage pregnancy in the province, with statistics showing that children as young as 15 years old have given birth. Late last year, when Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane and KZN Premier Thami Ntuli visited hospitals to celebrate Christmas babies, they were stunned to learn that some of the mothers were children themselves and had been impregnated by older men.

MEC Simelane at the time described the trend as “deeply concerning”, adding that teenage pregnancies not only affect the health of young mothers but also place additional pressure on families and the healthcare system. Nkwanyana said during the meeting last week, “We have talked about early-pregnant children between the ages of 10 to 14 giving birth at an early stage. I understand the MEC went to the hospital and found a child had given birth. In other provinces, they have been discussing the Implanon initiative in schools.” “I just want to hear from us here in KZN, do we have a plan to go to schools and implant Implanon in children? How can we keep quiet when a child of 10 years has given birth? We must take a stand,” she added.

Committee chairperson, Imran Keeka, said teenage pregnancies require a whole-of-society approach, which must include parents, siblings, the police, the education, health and social development departments, religious leaders, and several other role players. “The rights of children and their loved ones are all enshrined in our Bill of Rights, as are those of children specifically contained in the Children’s Act. Given this, the approach must be holistic and therefore not dependent on a single method.” He told the committee that appropriate interventions work. “We once visited a school in Amajuba, where there were 41 pregnancies in one year. After interventions, a year later, there were only two pregnancies.”

The Head of Department (HOD) Penny Msimango said the government has assembled a team from various departments to work towards addressing the issue of teenage pregnancy. “In KZN we providing Implanon, a long-term contraceptive device, to address the issue of pregnancies. However, in terms of the Constitution, we cannot just go to schools and start giving Implanon to pupils. We have to get the consent of the parents,” the HOD explained. Vee Gani of the KZN Parents Association said while this might sound like a solution, it is much more complicated.