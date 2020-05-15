Tafta residents chafe at restrictions aimed at keeping them safe

Durban - Elderly residents who live in a building owned by The Association for the Aged (Tafta) on South Beach have alleged that the organisation has violated their human rights by refusing to allow them to exercise during the national level 4 lockdown. Several residents of Langeler Towers where 600 people live, who spoke to The Mercury on condition of anonymity, alleged that Tafta staff had told them they were not permitted to exercise during the 6am to 9am designated lockdown time. They also claim that they were only allowed to only go out once a week to shop for essential goods. However, chief executive Femada Shamam said that residents were allowed to go out and exercise, but that they had to fill in a register. She said shopping trips had been restricted to once a week to reduce the risk of infection with Covid-19. A physically active, healthy resident who is in his seventies, and who is not on any chronic medication, said the shopping rule had been enforced at the start of the lockdown.

“When it was announced that we could exercise from 6am to 9am, they immediately put a notice up saying you can’t go out because elderly people are vulnerable. They said if we walked on the promenade it would be inundated with people. They told us we should walk around in the car park,” he said.

“Even before lockdown I used to be very active and used to catch the bus to Kings Park and swim. But what I do now is walk up and down the corridor because it’s long.

“Quite a few people walk along the corridors,” he said.

He said residents had to present their identity document to a security guard in the building, adding that they were only permitted to go to the shop or doctor on one designated day of the week. He said the rules made life in the building “very unpleasant”.

Another male resident said the rules were a “violation of our human rights because whatever instruction comes from head office, they have their own rules here”.

“They only allow us out one day a week, and if you have a hospital appointment, you must make sure you go on that day. It’s very difficult to accomplish things in one day,” he said.

He said residents at other Tafta buildings were permitted to go out and exercise.

“There’s no excuse to hold us here when the other Tafta residents go out to the supermarket,” he said.

A female resident said she found the restrictions “frustrating” as she was not able to exercise in the mornings.

However, Shamam said residents were allowed go out to exercise.

“At this building, they have instituted a register that’s used to account for them leaving and returning to the building safely,” Shamam said.

She said residents had been advised to try to not stay out for the full three-hour time frame, as this would increase their interaction with the public and risk of exposure to Covid-19.

Shamam said residents had been asked to restrict shopping trips to once a week to shop for essential items.

“There are over 600 residents in this building and this therefore means a longer time frame between shopping trips than it would be in a building with just 200 residents.

“Essential doctors’ appointments haven’t been stopped and where possible all chronic scripts have been collected on elders’ behalf from the hospital so as not to expose them to the virus in high risk environments.”

Shamam added that Tafta had made recommendations to the managers of its buildings and had “given them some liberty to institute rules that may relevantly apply to their environments, with the understanding that we always work within the framework of the law”.

“We are in the midst of a pandemic that impacts most on older people. Sharing a home with over 600 other older people, we ask our elders to understand the measures put in place to ensure all of their safety.

“And, yes, this does translate to a temporary restriction on their freedom, but it is exactly these measures that have enabled us to protect all 13 of our homes from a virus outbreak for close to two months now,” Shamam said.

