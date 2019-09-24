Tafta elders embrace the adage of active ageing

Durban - The Association for the Aged (Tafta) is calling for South Africans to honour their elders in the run up to International Day of Older Persons on October 1 with solutions to the challenge many communities face in caring for their elders. “With almost 700 million people in the world now over the age of 60, it is expected that by 2050, over 2 billion people with be 60 or older. Africa, as a continent, faces the second highest proportional growth after Asia in terms of growth of the older person population. Now is the time to act to implement changes in how we address challenges of aged care in communities. What we do now will determine whether our future for our elders will be a future of hardship and strife or a future of opportunity, growth and meaning” said Tafta CEO Femada Shamam.

According to Shamam, the 2019 International day of Older Persons theme of The Journey to Age Equality is a guiding theme that should direct us as we seek means to explore societal and structural changes to aid the development of an age friendly society.

“Older people can make an essential contribution to the functioning of society if adequate measures are in place to harness their life experiences and the rich heritage they have so significantly established for the success of future generations,” Shamam added.

This year, the organisation will once again commemorate the International Day with a week-long series of activities at Tafta homes kicking off with an annual Sports Day to be held on October 2. Other activities include socials, dances and inter-home activities in which the community is invited to participate.

For more information on Tafta’s Week of Older Person’s commemoration activities, contact [email protected]

The Mercury