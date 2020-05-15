Take heart, you’ll be able to see race from your lounge

Durban - Horse racing fans can take heart that the 2020 Vodacom Durban July (VDJ) will take place this year, but as a broadcast-only event behind closed doors. Gold Circle said in a statement on Thursday, that the organisation and its sponsor, Vodacom, had jointly committed to run “Africa’s greatest horse racing event” under strict adherence to all government Covid-19 health protocols. “Gold Circle, together with the ongoing support of the company’s valued sponsor Vodacom, is fully committed to running the 2020 Vodacom Durban July. “Sadly, given the reality of the present circumstances, the race meeting will be staged behind closed doors and without spectators,” said Gold Circle chief executive Michel Nairac. “The VDJ has enjoyed an uninterrupted history since first being run in 1897 - not even two world wars prevented the race from being run - and we are doing everything in our power to ensure that 2020 is not the exception,” Nairac said.

He said the proposed date for the race was Saturday, July 25, but the fluid nature of the pandemic meant this could change as circumstances dictated.

This is the second time the race has had to be postponed in recent history, the last time being during the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

Michelle van Eyden, Vodacom executive head of sponsorship, said: “Any decision we make around the Vodacom Durban July this year will be made as a responsible company committed to the safety of all who are involved. As a sponsor, we will work together with all relevant stakeholders and be guided by the horse racing fraternity and the experts in this industry, as well as in government, as we all work towards making this year’s race a reality.”

KZN Trainers Association chairperson Paul Lafferty said the virus had “set back” horse racing in the province.

“The impact has certainly knocked us back a step or two, the owners are not getting any money for their horses and people are under pressure of losing their jobs and the longer we have to push the date back the more chance the horses will have of being euthanised,” Lafferty said.

He said the industry had two weeks ago started euthanising horses due to the lack of racing events.

“If you cannot feed your family, how can you feed a horse? In two years’ time we might have no industry if we don’t start racing. There will be no horses to race. It really is tough,” said Lafferty.

The Mercury