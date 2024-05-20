‘Take tough action on corrupt Home Affairs officials’

The IFP has called for tough action against corrupt Home Affairs officials following a raid by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in five provinces, including KwaZulu-Natal. The SIU said it seized evidence following a tip-off from a whistle-blower that suggested Home Affairs officials were bypassing immigration systems to enable foreign nationals – who have entered the country illegally – to remain in the country and acquire permits illegally and unlawfully.

The four other provinces were Gauteng, Limpopo, Western Cape and Eastern Cape. Liezl van der Merwe, IFP spokesperson on Home Affairs, said they were not surprised by the latest revelations. “The IFP has long held that the immigration system has collapsed. Millions more have abused the asylum system, claiming to be refugees, when in fact they are economic migrants.”

Syndicates were running Home Affairs, she said “The IFP proposes that all DHA officials prosecuted for corruption must face lengthy jail sentences. “Selling fake documents is a crime against the state. Refugee reception centres must be moved to the borders. No migrant must be allowed to enter our borders without being verified whether they are legitimate asylum seekers or not,” said Van der Merwe. Home Affairs required an urgent overhaul before it was too late, she said.

“All foreign nationals in possession of any SA permit must come forward within a six-month period to have their documents revalidated. This will serve to root out fake documents.” Kaizer Kganyago, SIU spokesperson, said they were working with the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (the Hawks), to conduct searches and seized evidence at Home Affairs offices. “The searches follow a tip-off from a whistle-blower that suggested Home Affairs officials in the identified centres work with syndicates to duplicate application status files applied for in other offices and process them for a fee.

“The whistle-blower also stated that the officials bypass immigration systems to enable foreign nationals who have entered the country illegally to remain in the country and acquire permits illegally and unlawfully. “The whistle-blower alleged that Home Affairs officials are delaying the finalisation of the asylum seeker permits to facilitate bogus asylum seekers. Through the permits obtained illegally and unlawfully, the bogus asylum seekers will use them to remain in the country and later use the same permits to apply for permanent residence permits and ultimately, obtain South African citizenship,” said Kganyago.

After getting citizenship, they qualify to get a maroon passport, which allows them to travel all over the world except their country of origin, he said. “Members of the SIU and the Hawks seized computers, electronic equipment and documents. President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the SIU to investigate serious maladministration and improper conduct at Home Affairs.” Besides probing maladministration, malpractice, corruption and fraud, the SIU will identify system failures and make recommendations to improve measures to prevent a future recurrence, Kganyago said. The evidence seized will be used to find out which employees are involved with the briberies.