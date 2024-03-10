Takealot launches regional KZN distribution centre development in Durban

Takealot recently launched its regional KwaZulu-Natal distribution centre development at the Brickworks business and logistics park in Glen Anil, in collaboration with eThekwini Municipality and Investec. The City said the first phase of the development would encompass approximately 43 000m², with an additional 20 000m² reserved for future expansion.

The distribution centre is being constructed with environmental and energy-saving technologies. “In addition, the construction of an underground attenuation tank will provide a long-term solution to reduce the impact of flooding during periods of heavy rainfall,” it said. Speaking at the launch, Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda thanked the chairperson of Economic Development in the city, Thembo Ntuli, and his committee, and the administration team led by the City manager Musa Mbhele, for working with Takealot and Investec on the development.

“We want to congratulate everyone involved in this project for their hard work and dedication in making this development a reality,” he said. Kaunda said catalytic projects like this present an opportunity for economic growth and job creation. “We must applaud Investec and Takealot for investing R1.5 billion and R500 million, respectively, towards the Phase 1 development of this project.

“Effectively, this is a R2bn investment for the community of the north of Durban and we urge you to jealously guard this asset not only for you, but for future generations.” He said this investment had come to eThekwini because the City had demonstrated that Durban was open for business and investment after a series of catastrophic events, including the devastating April 2022 floods. “We attribute this sterling work of restoration and rebuilding to the public/ private partnership we have formed through the implementation of critical spatial transformation projects that change the face of the city and elevate Durban as a premier investment destination,” said Kaunda.

Investec Property's joint-CEO, David Rosmarin, said a collaborative partnership through eThekwini's innovative City ‘One Stop' Catalytic Project Unit had helped to unlock this strategic site. “The Brickworks' prime location will enable it to boost the flow of southern African trade through the region.” Takealot executive chairperson Mamongae Mahlare, said as a proudly South African business, Takealot's investment into KZN reflects its vision of enabling the economy, by enabling fellow South Africans through job creation and market access for SMEs.

“The new facility will also bolster same-day and next-day delivery and collect capabilities for Takealot shoppers living in and around the KZN region. We believe the socio-economic impact will be significant in boosting the potential of the province and its people,” she said. Rosmarin said the park has a highly skilled security management team and the precinct's commanding officers have SAPS and military experience. He said urban management principles such as crime prevention through environmental design, optimisation of municipal services and disaster management measures also play a vital role.