Talks set to get underway to downgrade parts of SA to Level 3

Durban - Government will begin consultations on a proposal to ease lockdown restrictions to Level 3 in most parts of South Africa by the end of May, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday. However, metropolitan areas with high levels of infection would remain on Level 4. He said regulations under this level are expected to be amended in the next few days to ease restrictions on exercise and allow more businesses to open. “We will immediately begin a process of consultation with the relevant stakeholders on the proposal that by the end of May most of the country should be placed on alert Level 3, but that those parts of the country with the highest rates of infection remain on Level 4,” Ramaphosa said in a televised address. The president said the government would make further announcements after the completion of the consultations.

He said the government would “in the coming days” announce changes to Level 4 regulations to lift restrictions on trade, e-commerce and exercise.

He conceded that the government had faced questions about whether its response to the pandemic had shown too little regard for preserving people’s livelihoods.

“Our strategic approach has been based on saving lives and preserving livelihoods,” he said, after asserting that the lockdown had been a success.

Had the country not imposed stringent confinement measures in late March, Ramaphosa said, about 81000 South Africans would by now have been infected with Covid-19.

In the seven weeks since the lockdown had been implemented, South Africans had demonstrated great courage, resilience and responsibility, he said.

The president said the country had been guided by advice from world-leading experts locally and globally as well as the World Health Organization.

Ramaphosa said projections about the possible path the disease would have taken without the lockdown had been updated and refined based on new data.

“The best current estimate is that, without the lockdown and the other measures taken, at least 80000 South Africans could have been infected by now. And the death toll could have been at least eight times higher than it is.”

By slowing the spread of the virus, the government had been able to strengthen the capacity of the country’s health system with 25000 additional quarantine beds and source substantial quantities of personal protective equipment for health workers, vital medical equipment and other supplies, he explained.

“We have also managed to significantly expand our screening and testing programme.

"Our field workers have now screened over 9million people, and we have conducted nearly 370000 coronavirus tests.

"This is the largest and most extensive public health mobilisation in the history of our country.”

He said there had been “very disturbing reports” of increased levels of gender-based violence since the lockdown started.

“The scourge of gender-based violence continues to stalk our country as the men of our country declared war on the women.

"We have developed an emergency pathway for survivors to ensure that the victims of gender-based violence are assisted. One of the interventions we have made is to ensure lockdown regulations be structured in a manner that a woman can leave her home to report abuse without the fear of a fine, intimidation or further violence,” Ramaphosa said.

He warned that if the lockdown was lifted too abruptly and too quickly, the country risked a rapid and unmanageable surge in infections.

“We will therefore continue to proceed cautiously, informed by the best available evidence and guided by the advice of local and international experts.”

He said the government's goal was to steadily increase economic activity while putting measures in place to reduce the transmission of the virus and provide adequate care for those who became infected and needed treatment.

“For now, infections are mostly concentrated in a few metropolitan municipalities and districts in the country. It is important that we maintain stringent restrictions in these areas and restrict travel out of these areas to parts of the country with lower rates of infection.”

Ramaphosa said some people had questioned government’s approach in dealing with the virus at the expense of the livelihoods of people. “Our strategic approach has been based on saving lives and preserving livelihoods.”

Health-care workers would now identify infection hot spots using a combination of technology, surveillance data and epidemiological mapping, which would enable the rapid deployment of dedicated screening and testing teams to the affected areas.

“This new phase will require each of us to change our own behaviour in profound ways. There needs to be a fundamental shift in our thinking and our way of life.

"We need to take personal responsibility for our own health and the health of others.”

He said the virus would remain a global health threat for some time to come and the fight against it needed to become a part of daily life.

“The transition to the next phase of the coronavirus response will in many ways be more difficult than the present one. The risk of infection outbreaks will increase as more people return to work. This calls for vigilance, responsibility and discipline from all of us.”

Ramaphosa acknowledged that in confronting the challenge “there may have been times when we have fallen short of your expectations”.

“Some of the actions we have taken have been unclear, some have been contradictory and some have been poorly explained. Implementation has sometimes been slow and enforcement has sometimes been inconsistent and too harsh.

"I want to reaffirm my commitment and the commitment of the government I lead to take whatever action is necessary to safeguard the life, the dignity and the interests of the South African people."

The Mercury