Tansnat, city locked in R425m debt battle







File picture: Independent Media Durban - Controversial bus company Tansnat owes eThekwini Municipality R425.3 million, placing the entity at the top of the list of the council’s biggest debtors. The municipality, which is battling to control the huge sums due to it, is owed R11.9 billion by its various entities, government departments and parastatals. Despite Tansnat owing the municipality millions of rand, the city’s leadership approved a fare increase recently, placing a further financial burden on commuters. The debt to the city, recorded at R425 317 194, is also said to be “uncollectable”, according to a report brought to the executive committee this week. Opposition parties have now deemed the approval of the 8.85% fare increase as “the first failure of the new leadership” in the city.

The bus operator has been mired in controversy for several years.

The Mercury previously reported about buses running out of diesel and employees going on strike over the non-payment of salaries.

Opposition parties also voiced their concern that Tansnat’s operations had been ongoing on a month-to-month contract for the last 10 years.

According to the report brought to the executive committee this week, Tansnat holds the biggest debt owing to the city.

“The charges include depot lease charges, optima ticket rolls charges, security charges, repairs and maintenance charges and insurance charges,” said the report.

The report also stated that there was a court order preventing the municipality from deducting what was owed from the subsidy Tansnat receives.

Tansnat, a close corporation owned by taxi boss Mandla Gcaba, a nephew of President Jacob Zuma, has been locked in a long court battle with the city.

City chief financial officer Krish Kumar said processes were in place to recover the debt, but the city could not sanction Tansnat to pay the debt.

“If we had to sanction Tansnat to pay for its debt, that would mean we would have to stop the bus services in eThekwini and I am sure no one wants that to happen,” Kumar said.

The DA caucus leader in eThekwini, Nicole Graham, said it was “completely unfair” that the consumer was forced to cough up more for the bus service, while Tansnat could not pay the city the millions of rand it owed.

“So the consumer must pay more; the city cannot recover the debt owing from the subsidy it gives Tansnat and the bus operator doesn’t pay off its debt? Tansnat is the only winner in this situation while the city and the consumers bear the financial burden,” she said.

Graham explained that the executive committee received a report last year indicating that the matter to recover the money owed by Tansnat was in arbitration, and would be concluded by the end of May this year.

However, she said, councillors were told in May that the matter was not yet finalised.

“Then things went silent and now we get a report stating that the money is unrecoverable. This is unacceptable,” she said.

Graham said that when the request for a fare increase came to council last week, the new leadership - headed by Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and deputy mayor Belinda Scott - should have put the request on hold until the matter was “properly ventilated”.

“There is frankly no political will to resolve this matter.

“This was the first test for the new leadership, and they have failed by not being decisive on Tansnat. This is an ongoing shambles and the ordinary man on the street is losing out significantly,” Graham said.

The bus service was reportedly sold by the municipality in 2003 to Remant Alton Land Transport for R70m.

In 2008 the municipality spent R405m buying back the buses from cash-strapped Remant Alton.

The company continued to operate the service owned by the municipality for another year.

In 2009, Tansnat was appointed to run the service, but the municipality had to inject extra funding to keep the bus service afloat.

However, in 2015 the municipality announced, amid much fanfare, that it had decided to take back operations of the bus service from the private operator, Tansnat.

When asked for comment, Gcaba referred The Mercury to Vickesh Maharaj, who requested written questions but had not responded at the time of publication.