Durban - ETHEKWINI municipality is owed more than R370million by the troubled bus company Tansnat, and city officials are battling to recover the spiralling debt. A report tabled before the city’s executive committee (Exco) yesterday revealed that, by March this year, the municipality was owed R371956326 by the bus company.

Tansnat runs the bus service for the city and for the past 10 years it has been on a month-to-month contract.

The Mercury understands that the debt related to charges for the leasing of the buses, ticketing and warehousing. This has become a legal and public relations nightmare for the municipality, with allegations that it was failing to address it because the owners of the bus company are politically connected individuals.

Media reports stated that the company is partly owned by members of the Gcaba family. The report, tabled before Exco, showed that the debt has been growing since 2014, when it started off at R39.2m. In the 2015/16 financial year, it exploded to R107.2m and in the 2017/18 financial year it was at R234m.

Tansnat is disputing the debt, claiming that it is owed millions by the municipality. The two parties are now going through an adjudication process and a hearing, which started in May and has been set down for two days in June. Further dates are to be announced.

“In an attempt to recover debt, a liquidation application was made. This was challenged by Tansnat. An adjudication hearing is currently taking place in terms of the court process,” said the report.

The municipality was yesterday criticised by opposition parties, who questioned why the buses had not been returned to the city.

EThekwini chief financial officer Krish Kumar said there was a dispute between the city and Tansnat, adding that the matter was sub judice and would be resolved in a legal process.

Chief operations officer for Tansnat Fanie Joubert declined to comment on the debt, citing the ongoing legal process.

DA councillor Nicole Graham said: “This company has been on a month-to-month contract for the past 10 years, that means there was no tender or competitive bidding. It is clear there is no political will to address the situation.”

IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said it seemed there was a relationship between Tansnat and the ANC.

“Somewhere, somehow, Tansnat is doing a favour to the ANC leadership, such as transporting their members to other activities and I don’t think Tansnat receives payments. Its unacceptable because Tansnat will say they do not have diesel. As councillors, we have to say lets give them money because school children are suffering,” he said.

