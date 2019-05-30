Mayor Zandile Gumede Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archive

Durban - Concerns have been raised that the latest municipal tariff increases will have devastating effects on households which are already cash-strapped and over-indebted. The city announced its tariff increases yesterday.

Water goes up by 15% for domestic consumers and 15.5% for businesses; electricity was increased by 13.07% subject to the National Electricity Regulating Authority (Nersa) reviewing Eskom’s increase, and rates were increased by 6.9%.

EThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede delivered the 2019-2020 R50.6billion Budget speech at Durban City Hall yesterday, despite calls for her to recuse herself from delivering the city’s financial plan as she faces fraud, corruption and money laundering charges.

Gumede said the “caring” city tried to cushion ratepayers from increased financial pressures “because we understand the current state of our economy”.

However, many residents were not impressed.

The chairman of the Bluff Ratepayers and Residents Association, Ivor Aylward, said the tariff increases were “enough to put people in their graves” as the financial burdens they faced were already overwhelming. He said young people could not consider purchasing houses as their salaries were not growing on par with financial demands.

“We are gatvol. People cannot keep their heads above water and these latest tariff increases are worrying, especially for pensioners like me who have lived in our homes for more than 40 years but still earn the same pension. How are we to pay for ever-increasing rates on our homes?” Aylward asked.

Durban North ward councillor Pete Graham said he often received calls for help from residents who were struggling to pay their municipal bills. He said residents, even those from affluent areas, often found themselves making payment plans with the municipality to keep afloat.

“People are feeling the bite and my concern is that these tariff increases are just going to push a lot of people over the edge. This will have devastating effects for families,” he said.

Neil Roets, the chief executive of Debt Rescue, said almost half of all credit active consumers were already over-indebted. He said the tariff increases would affect businesses that would have to pass on the costs, making the situation worse for consumers.

In the budget, Gumede said the city had made provision for residents who are unable to pay for basic services.

Residential properties valued up to R230000 would be exempt from paying rates. Properties valued above R230000 would have no rates charged on the first R120000.

Pensioners, child-headed households, disability grantees and the medically boarded would be exempt from paying rates or would receive rebates, with the maximum rebate not exceeding R4373.

No rates would be levied on the first R30000 value of vacant land, and outside the Urban Development Line. The first 6 kilolitres of water was free to households with property values under R250000, while the first 50 kiloWatts per hour of electricity was free to residents using less than 150kW per hour per month in Eskom reticulated areas, and the first 65kwh of electricity was free to residents using less than 150kwh per month in eThekwini reticulated areas.

In terms of allocations, R42.8bn would go to the city’s operational budget, which funds the provision of services, repairs and maintenance of infrastructure, em­­ployee-related costs and bulk purchases of water and electricity. Water services would receive R7.8bn, which will also go toward 363 storage facilities, 133 pump stations and six purification works.

Cleansing and Solid Waste would receive R1.9bn while Sanitation would receive R2.1bn.

A total of R15.6bn would go to electricity services, which includes expanding 145 major substations.

For maintenance, R2.4bn would be allocated to infrastructure services for the maintenance of the tarred and gravel municipal road network and sidewalks, the storm-water systems of pipes, open drains and canals as well as the design and construction of road and bridge infrastructure.

