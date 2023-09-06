Durban - The integrated multi-disciplinary task team investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal has made significant progress in cases, according to Police Minister Bheki Cele. The minister was speaking on Wednesday following a meeting in Durban on Tuesday where the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on political killings, which includes ministers of State Security, Defence, Justice and Correctional Services, received a report on the work of the task team in KZN since 2018.

This task team includes the SAPS, National Prosecuting Authority supported by the State Security Agency and Correctional Services, the KZN premier and KZN MEC for Community Safety and Liaison. “The committee remains committed to encouraging political tolerance by individuals and parties, whether before, during or after the election period and beyond. “However, through the Integrated work of the task team, the IMC is committed to arrest those who use violence to settle political scores.”

Some of the high profile political murder cases in KZN that were concluded: – Notorious hitman Mfanafuthi Zulu was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for the murder of ANC member Bongani Mhlongo. – Hitman Kingdom Phoswa was found guilty and sentenced to 18 years in prison for the murder of ANC ward councillor Njabulo Dlamini. – Bongekile Ngcwaba and Thuthukani Mzolo were found guilty and sentenced to 20 years in prison each for the murder of ANC ward councillor Kheyelethu Mngcwaba.

– ANC members Ntsazane Mthetiswa, Gutshana Zwelandile, Mcobhoti Aphelile and Ntsethe Bonasile were found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment, 25 years each. for the murder of EFF member Mbhobo Sbusiso. – Hitman Mxolisi Mzokhona Gcabashe was found guilty and sentenced to a total of 28 years for the murder of ANC councillor Minenhle Mkhize. He was sentenced to life imprisonment. – Hitman Ntathakusa Dladla was found guilty and sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison for the murder of Sandile and Mthokozisi Ndimande. He received 15 years for each murder. Both sentences will run concurrently.

– Land grabber Nkosinathi Mantengu was found guilty and sentenced to a total of 36 years imprisonment for the murder of IFP member Philangenkosi Nkundlane and his son Bongani. – Hitman Thanda Chamane was found guilty and sentenced to a total of 42 years’ imprisonment for the murder of IFP councillor Mfazo Nzuza. – Hitman Sphamandla Ngcobo was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of ANC member Nandipha Bongekile Khema.

– Notorious hitman Thembelani Dlamini, who is a former police officer turned politician (IFP/NFP official), was found guilty and sentenced to a total of 65 years for the murder of Mmeli Xaba on counts including murder and attempted murder. He faces a pending matter in connection with the killing of the ANC councillor Alwin Houston. – Felokwakhe Ndlovu, who was the induna of KwaNdengezi area, was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of ANC branch chairperson Thulani Nxumalo. – Notorious hitman Thabani Ngcobo was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment and 15 years for the murder of IFP member Simosakhe Zungu and another person.