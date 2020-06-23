Task team set up to probe KZN taxi murders

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Bheki Ntuli has confirmed that a task team has been set up to probe a number of taxi industry-related killings in the province, which has claimed the lives of at least eight people since the beginning of the month. "Many innocent people have been seriously injured and killed, including several taxi operators, as a result of taxi violence. This has caused major disruption to public transport services. "We will do all that is possible to achieve stability in the taxi industry and ensure our communities no longer live in fear,” he said. Ntuli said the team will also look into the fatal shooting of a taxi driver who was killed while transporting teachers to a high school near Wartburg on Tuesday morning. He said preliminary reports reveal that a taxi transporting school teachers was shot at in Bruyns Hill, Wartburg, by unknown assailants.

He said three teachers sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for medical attention.

"The taxi driver from the Swayimane Taxi Association sustained gunshot wounds in the upper body and was declared dead at the scene," Ntuli said.

MEC for Education in Kwazulu-Natal Kwazi Mshengu visited the scene of the incident and said the department is sending psychologists to the school to counsel both pupils and teachers.

MEC Mshengu further wished teachers who have sustained injuries a speedy recovery.

MEC Ntuli strongly condemned the attack and said the government and the police are paying special attention to the Swayimane Taxi Association as well as other associations that continue to experience violence, in order to build peace and stability.

“Those responsible for this heinous crime will not go unpunished. A police task team has now taken over the investigation of this case and I am confident that soon they will make a breakthrough.

The MEC extended his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and urged police to find the killers with speed.

KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said police are investigating charges of murder and attempted murder.

No arrest has been made at this stage while investigations continue.

The Mercury