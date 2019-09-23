MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Bheki Ntuli has called for the formation of a task team to look at measures to improve road safety on Magasa Road, KwaXimba, near Cato Ridge following the death of seven people in a crash on Friday.

Durban - MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Bheki Ntuli has called for the formation of a task team to look at measures to improve road safety on Magasa Road, KwaXimba, near Cato Ridge following the death of seven people in a crash on Friday. The Transport Department said preliminary reports revealed that a driver of an articulated horse trailer with two concrete rollers lost control of the vehicle and collided head on with a light delivery vehicle and a Mazda.

“Of the three occupants of the truck, the driver died on impact, one passenger succumbed to injuries in hospital and one escaped unharmed. In the bakkie which had six occupants, four died on the scene, one died in hospital and one is critical in hospital. The driver of the third vehicle had minor injuries,” the department said.

The department said the road had no signage and guardrails and the MEC and the eThekwini mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, committed to working together to ensure the matter received urgent attention.

In 2017, 20 people died in a taxi crash on the same road.

“An intersection that has a taxi rank, police station, shops and municipal offices all in one vicinity requires all means of safety to be visible. We will work closely with the office of the mayor and the local leadership to address the safety challenges in KwaXimba,” said Ntuli.

Ward 1 councillor Bongumusa Mkhize said the community was shocked by the second fatal crash in the area. “We plan to have a prayer next month with the community and the chiefs,” said Mkhize.

Philani Mzulwini, who lost four employees in the accident, said his brother was injured in the crash and was in a critical condition in hospital.

He conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said charges of culpable homicide were being investigated.