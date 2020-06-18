Task team to probe KZN school racism claims

Durban - A task team has been appointed to investigate the allegations of systemic racism made by former pupils of St Anne’s Diocesan College on social media last week. This was the word from school headmaster Dave Arguile. The group had sent a letter of demand to the Hilton school in which they had requested that the headmaster step down and that an apology about alleged systemic racism at the school be made. Arguile confirmed yesterday that an investigation was imminent. “There is currently a commission of inquiry investigation which may begin this week, therefore no one at St Anne’s Diocesan College may engage with anyone on this matter,” he said.

Arguile declined to comment further, saying the matter was sub judice.

Former pupil Sthokozile Zungu, 20, said yesterday that the group were not satisfied with the school’s response to their 2000-word letter of demand.

The group sent the letter to the school last week and posted it on social media after their initial complaints about racism, which included the alleged use of the “k” and “* ” words at school, rude comments about their natural hair and disparaging remarks about black economic empowerment.

In the letter, the pupils demanded that the school issue a formal apology to current and past black pupils and show accountability for the racism it had inflicted, or been complacent towards.

“This apology must be reflected upon deeply before it is made. We reject any apology that is generic, unauthentic and fails to reflect an understanding of the magnitude of our plight,” the letter read.

Zungu said the group were not satisfied with the school’s initial response.

“When we sent our demands, the school did respond and he (the headmaster) sent an email back to say he has received our demands. We weren’t too pleased with his response.

“He just said he had issued a statement of intent and he hopes that after the investigation a stronger and more cohesive St Anne’s comes out,” she said.

She said Arguile had also advised that an independent black attorney would be sourced to chair the investigation. Zungu added that a steering committee of black parents had now been formed to assist the school with the matter as “powerful adult voices” were needed.

“A caucus of black parents has formed a steering committee to really push the vision and what we started, because the school has a tendency when dealing with us to have a lack of urgency, so for a lot parents who have girls there, we felt it was something we needed to get on with.

“This is not a short-term vision, its not just for us, its for girls in the future,” Zungu said.

The group said it sent the letter after the school posted its support for #BlackLivesMatter on Instagram after the killing of George Floyd in the US, yet they felt it had failed to recognise the plight of black pupils in the school.

Former head girl Mbali Shongwe, 20, said the group remained “sceptical” about the school’s response as it had included an “underlying threat” that if the claims about racism were untrue, “action” would be taken, which probably implied “some sort of legal action”.

Shongwe said parents were set to meet last night to discuss the matter.

