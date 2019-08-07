Durban - The taxi boss and chairperson of the Dolphin Coast Taxi Association, Cedric Ntombela, was gunned down on Monday night while seated in his car, at the Njekane area in eThembeni, outside KwaDukuza, north of Durban. Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said a 77-year-old male was found dead inside his vehicle, with multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

“A case of murder was opened at KwaDukuza police station for investigation,” said Zwane.

Jabulani Mazibuko, chairperson of the National Taxi Alliance, said they were very concerned about the killing.

“He was too old to be killed in such a painful and cruel way,” said Mazibuko.

He said their condonlences went out to his family, the community and the taxi industry.

“Our team visited the family to mourn with them,” he said.

He added that the chairperson loved people, describing him as a man of peace.

A member of the association, who asked not to be named, said he received a call on Monday morning informing him that the chairperson had been killed.

“I was told that he was sitting inside his car when he was shot,” he said.

He said Ntombela’s death comes after the shooting of two of his taxi drivers. One died while the other survived.

Spokesperson for the KZN Department of Transport, Community Safety, and Liaison Kwanele Ncalane confirmed the killing.

“This association has had problems before, and some top leaders and members were killed,” said Ncalane.

He said the situation had stabilised after the intervention of the department.

“We don’t want to attach one source to the killing of the chairperson, but we are aware that there has been a contest of power and control of security provision,” he said.

Ncalane said the MEC had asked the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority to investigate the involvement of security personnel in the ongoing conflict in the taxi industry.

“The behaviour of the security industry involved in the taxi business is concerning, and we believe more punitive measures need to be taken to ensure they provide their services professionally and within the ambits of the law.

“In this case, in particular, the SAPS taxi unit will be taking over the case and, hopefully, suspects will be arrested sooner rather than later,” he added.

