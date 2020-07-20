Taxi crash leaves one person dead, 17 injured

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - One person died and 17 were injured when a taxi allegedly collided with two vehicles on the N2 highway near the Wandsbeck bridge before plunging down an embankment. Leon Fourie, the operations manager for Life Response 24/7, said the accident took place on Saturday afternoon. “A minibus taxi was found to have careened off the road and rolled down an embankment before coming to rest approximately 40m from the roadway,” he said. He said the injured commuters were attempting to climb to safety from the wreckage. Fourie said emergency services worked feverishly to establish a delicate rope system to stabilise the wreckage and haul the injured to the roadway.

“Fifteen patients were found to have suffered injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

“The patients were then assessed and treated before being taken by ambulance to various nearby medical facilities,” said Fourie.

According to Fourie, one commuter, a 43 year-old female, was found to be in a serious condition.

He said advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise her before she was airlifted to hospital.

“Unfortunately a female commuter, approximately 26 years of age, was found to have sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do to assist her.

“She was declared deceased on arrival,” Fourie said.

The highway remained closed to traffic for more than 30 minutes.

“Traffic in the area was severely affected and the local authorities were on scene to assist,” added Fourie.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the police were investigating the incident.

The Mercury