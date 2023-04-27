Taxi crash on Freedom Day leaves 13 injured on the N3 near spaghetti junction

Durban - While South Africans across the country marked Freedom Day on Thursday, 13 passengers travelling in a minibus taxi on the N3 Durban-bound just before spaghetti junction, were being treated for their injuries after the taxi crashed. ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson said just before 10.30am on Thursday morning, they received numerous calls of a serious accident.

He said it was reported that the accident involved a single taxi. “On arrival paramedics found total chaos as they found a single vehicle, a taxi, had somehow lost control, rolling numerous times coming to rest on its side,” said Jamieson. Jamieson said paramedics immediately assessed the scene.

“Paramedics found that approximately 13 patients had sustained various injuries ranging from minor to serious,” he said. He said more ambulances and Advanced Life Support paramedics were dispatched immediately to assist. “Once all of the injured had been stabilised they were transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they require,” said Jamieson.

Jamieson added that both SAPS and Metro Police were in attendance and would be investigating further. In an unrelated accident on Saturday, Midlands EMS spokesperson, Roland Robertson said a motorbike rider was left in serious condition following an accident on N3. Robertson said Midlands EMS crews were dispatched to the N3 just below Hilton for a motorbike accident.

“Upon arrival it was found that one rider was in a serious condition and required urgent advanced life support treatment. Patient was treated on scene before being transported to a nearby private hospital for further care,” he said He said the exact cause of the accident is under investigation by local authorities.