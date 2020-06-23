Taxi driver killed, teachers wounded in Wartburg shooting

Durban - A taxi driver was killed and three teachers wounded following a shooting in Bruyns Hill, near Wartburg in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday morning. At this stage, the motive for the shooting is unknown. National spokesperson for the Department of Education, Elijah Mhlanga, said taxi was a staff bus for teachers from Masijabule High School. In a tweet, Mhlanga said three teachers were critically injured. "Seven others are in (a) severe state of shock. The driver has died," he said.

Staff bus of Masijabule High teachers has been shot at. 3 teachers critically injured. 7 others are in severe state of shock. Driver has unfortunately died. This happened at Bruyns Hill, Wartburg, KZN, this morning. MEC @MshenguKwazi on his way to the scene @DBE_KZN @DBE_SA pic.twitter.com/elgu6WM0Sf — Elijah Mhlanga (@ElijahMhlanga) June 23, 2020





KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said Wartburg SAPS are investigating charges of murder and attempted murder.

"It is alleged today at 7am, a taxi transporting school teachers was shot at in Bruyns Hill, Wartburg by unknown suspects. Three teachers aged between 40 and 53 sustained gunshot wounds whilst a 35-year-old driver was declared dead at the scene. He sustained gunshot wound in the upper body. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," Mbele said.

Forensic teams at the scene where a 35-year-old taxi driver was killed and three teachers critically wounded. Picture: KZN Department of Education

The shooting comes just hours after two men were killed following a drive-by shooting in Duffs Road, in Durban.

Two men died at the scene, while a third person was rushed to hospital for further care. Mbele confirmed that the shooting was taxi-related.

