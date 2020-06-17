Taxi operator gunned down in his vehicle at rank

Durban - A taxi operator was shot dead at the Waterloo Taxi Rank in Verulam on Monday. According to Reaction Unit spokesperson, Prem Balram, the man was seated in his vehicle when he was shot nine times. He had been parked at the taxi rank. "The victim's friend drove him to Reaction Unit South Africa headquarters. Medics treated him for four gunshot wounds to his abdomen, two to his left hand and three to his right hand, before transporting him to hospital in a critical condition," he said. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the man, who was about 55, was shot several times while seated in his car at the Waterloo Taxi Rank on Monday night. Mbele called for anyone with information regarding these killings to send it to law enforcement agencies.

The latest shooting comes just days after the Fynnland Taxi Association chairperson was murdered.

At the time, KZN police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said just before 6am, a 69-year-old man was shot in the head at his premises on Cherwell Road on the Bluff, by unknown suspects.

“Brighton Beach SAPS are investigating a case of murder and the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” said Gwala.

Department of Transport spokesperson, Kwanele Ncalane, called for calm in the wake of the shootings.

“It’s a bit embarrassing that we have now adjusted the regulations, and immediately as operations are resuming normally, we are again witnessing these incidents,” he said.

There have been other taxi-related shootings around parts of the country. Last week, a taxi boss was shot dead in Randburg, Gauteng.