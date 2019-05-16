The bullet riddled white Toyota Fortuner SUV that Niel Jainarian was driving when he was shot dead in Verulam yesterday. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa)

DURBAN - A taxi owner was gunned down in Verulam in front of his young son and two other children while transporting them to school yesterday. Niel Jainarian, who is believed to be the owner of a fleet of taxis, was found by members of security firm Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) in his bullet-riddled white Toyota Fortuner yesterday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the victim, believed to be in his forties, was driving his vehicle on Vincent Dickerson Road when the shooting occurred.

“While the vehicle was stationary due to the traffic, three unknown suspects showed up. They fired several shots towards him and he was declared dead at the scene,” said Mbele.

Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said when they arrived on the scene after they were alerted to shots being fired, they found three “hysterical” children approximately 40m away from the Sports Utility Vehicle.

“Paramedics assessed the driver and found that he had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body,” said Balram.

According to Balram, witnesses at the scene said the Fortuner had been approaching the single lane steel bridge when a red VW Polo stopped next to it.

“The occupants of the VW Polo then opened fire at the driver before they sped off towards the Verulam CBD,” he said.

Balram added that the children, who were being transported to Crawford School and aged 8, 11 and 13, were seated behind the driver and were not physically injured.

“Approximately 21 9mm spent cartridges were recovered at the scene and the motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage,” he said.

Verulam ward councillor Johnson Chetty said there was a “reasonable belief that the murder was related to the strife in the taxi industry”.

“I am deeply concerned about the short and long-term trauma these surviving kids need to endure,” said Chetty.

Debbi Wagner, the head of Marketing and Admissions at Crawford North Coast, confirmed that the taxi owner was a parent of a pupil who attended the school.

“His sudden passing saddens us all and due to the sensitivity of the situation, the school will continue to respect the needs and wishes of the family during this time of mourning,” said Wagner.

Wagner said the school would provide counselling and support for pupils, staff and families who require assistance.

Mbele said a case of murder has been opened at Verulam SAPS and the circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation.

THE MERCURY