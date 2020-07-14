Taxi shooting leaves woman dead, several others injured in Inanda

Durban - A WOMAN was killed and eight other passengers were injured after a taxi was shot at in Inanda at the weekend. According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the minibus taxi was shot at by unknown men in a bakkie on the M25 highway. Mbele confirmed that a 51-year-old woman was killed and eight passengers sustained gunshot wounds. “They were taken to hospital for medical attention. “A case of murder and attempted murder was opened at Inanda police station,” said Mbele.

It is believed that the taxi affiliated to the Ndwedwe and District Taxi Association was travelling with 15 passengers when gunmen opened fire on it.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, several shots are seen being fired from a white bakkie towards the taxi parked on the side of the road.

A few seconds after the bakkie had driven away from the scene, passengers are seen jumping out of the taxi and running into the bushes to hide.

In another video captured after the incident, a woman lies lifeless on the taxi’s floor.

KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Bheki Ntuli said he had tasked the Provincial Taxi Violence Task Team investigating incidents of taxi-related violence in the province to apprehend the criminals involved swiftly.

Ntuli said preliminary reports indicated that about 23 empty cartridges were found at the scene.

He said that to build peace and stability, police were paying special attention to taxi associations in the province that continue to experience violence.

A total of 47 taxi violence cases had resulted in convictions in recent months, he said.

He said arrests were imminent following this latest taxi shooting in Ndwedwe as police were following up on several leads.

“Many innocent people are being killed and seriously injured, including bystanders, passengers and taxi operators, as a result of taxi violence,” Ntuli said.

He said the provincial government had adopted a holistic approach in dealing with violent crimes.

Police would leave no stone unturned to achieve stability in the taxi industry and ensure that communities no longer lived in fear, he said.

