Durban - The family of a KwaZulu-Natal teacher who was found dead at his home with his throat slit said his gruesome death has left the family devastated. Mkhumbuzeni Issac Mbongwa, 43, who was a school teacher at Mabhekazi Combined School in Ladysmith, northern KZN was murdered at his home on Friday night.

A pupil from a school in Nongoma, who was a neighbour of the deceased, was arrested with another suspect over the murder on Saturday.

Mbongwa’s sister, Jabulile Mbongwa-Molefe, described her brother as a person who loved to be surrounded by people, adding that he was passionate about teaching.

She said the family and the community were angry and confused about what happened.

“We are very hurt and what makes it worse is that we saw everything when we went to the house and found him lying in a pool of blood. We wish to know if someone sent these boys who committed the crime and why,” said Mbongwa-Molefe.

Mbongwa-Molefe described her brother as an intelligent teacher who still had a lot to contribute to the profession.

“He was a very smart, quiet person that loved to assist people. Even the pupils would come to him whenever they needed help and he would assist them. He was loved by everyone because he always loved being around people and loved the kids as well,” she said.

Mbongwa-Molefe said when she saw him lying on the ground with his throat slit, “my heart just broke into pieces”.

She said they heard rumours that the suspects had been drinking with his brother on the day of the murder.

She said her brother then decided to go home to rest.

“We were told that the two suspects and the other two men followed him and said ‘let’s go and work now’. He was found dead immediately afterwards and his hired vehicle that was stolen from his home was found burnt,” she said.

KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a case of murder was being investigated by Ekuvukeni SAPS.

“The two suspects aged 19 and 22 were arrested on Saturday. They took a microwave, TV and vehicle,” said Gwala.

All the stolen goods were recovered. The two suspects yesterday appeared in the Ekuvukeni Magistrate’s Court.

