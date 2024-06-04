Teacher union calls for the department to assess damage to schools

Teacher union, National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa), has called on the department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal to quickly investigate the impact of the storm that ripped through the northern part of Durban on Monday on schools and render assistance. In a statement, the organisation said many pupils have been left destitute and it is aware of at least 1 loss of life.

The KwaZulu-Natal government said in a statement it is responding to several incidents caused by heavy rains accompanied by strong wind and hail storms that battered parts of the province, resulting in extensive damage to households and infrastructure. So far, it said, five people have sadly lost their lives in the eThekwini Metro which has been hardest hit and dozens of people are being treated for injuries in health-care facilities. The oThongathi area, in the north of Durban has recorded the most incidents, with several homes severely damaged, roofs blown off, and trees falling on electricity lines causing power outages.

Other areas around Durban, including uMgababa, Durban Central, and the western parts of the city, also experienced heavy rainfall, leading to flooding of some households and roads, said the statement. Naptosa said it is aware that several schools on the North Coast have experienced storm damage because of a powerful tornado that ravaged through the area. Learners and educators have been left destitute and homeless. “To date, Naptosa is aware of one educator losing her life. The school Seatides Combined has been completely obliterated by the tornado. It is unfortunate that during this period in the academic year schools are engaged in mid-year exams and this will severely impact some schools,” it said.