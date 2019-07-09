National Teachers Union (Natu) president, Allen Thompson, has spoken out about an alleged plot to kill him which was hatched by “corrupt and politically connected individuals”. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng

Durban - PRESIDENT of the National Teachers Union (Natu) Allen Thompson has spoken out about an alleged plot to kill him which was hatched by “corrupt and politically connected individuals”. Speaking at a tense media briefing in Durban yesterday, Thompson claimed the plot was to eliminate him or to fabricate criminal charges that would discredit him and Natu.

The briefing was attended by Natu senior leadership, including its former president, Siphosethu Ngcobo, who is now an IFP MP.

Thompson survived an ambush near Gateway mall last year. He was shot, but managed to flee.

The suspects stole goods from his car and R200000 in cash.

It’s this R200000, the union said, that was central to the plot to discredit Thompson. He said he and Natu had become enemies of “politically connected individuals” who had benefited from Education Department tenders.

Natu said it raised issues with the total budget spent on sanitary towels. The initial budget was R20million, but the costs ballooned to R200m.

“We learned from our sources there is a plot that I should be eliminated, or I should be discredited, even with the use of state intelligence resources.

“The people behind the plot believe that I could be discredited through fabrication of cases, because they know that people don’t care about the outcome of court cases, only about the allegations.

“Once an allegation is made your name is tarnished,” he said.

Ngcobo said Natu heard that “Thompson has become a problem that must be solved. It does not matter how they do it, he must be eliminated or be arrested as soon as possible.”

He said the union was concerned about the behaviour of the police, which fuelled suspicion that they were being used in the plot.

Ngcobo said the union opened a case and gave detailed statements about the missing money.

“But the police, 11 months later, are back questioning the union about the R200000.”

Ngcobo said the union had since learned the money would be used as a pretext to accuse Thompson of taking bribes.

“It will be alleged that the money was a bribe from one of the service providers in the department,” said Ngcobo.

He said the money was withdrawn from the union’s bank account and handed to Thompson the same day he was shot.

Ngcobo said the police never updated them on the progress of the case, and they took two weeks to collect video evidence of the suspects who shot Thompson.

The police yesterday refused to comment on Natu’s allegations, saying an inter-ministerial task team was investigating the case.

