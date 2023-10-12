Teacher unions call for speedy action on cases

Durban - Teacher unions have called on the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education to appoint properly qualified officials to deal with cases of misconduct swiftly. The calls follow an admission by Education MEC Mbali Frazer that the department had concluded only 45 of the 168 cases of misconduct against staff, when she appeared before the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) this week.

According to Frazer, the department was determined to deal with any individuals who brought it into disrepute. “I want to assure the committee that the department is actively expediting the conclusion of these cases,” said the MEC. The report by the MEC shows the main cases that have not been dealt with relate to unprofessional conduct, which involves being under the influence of alcohol or drugs (29), assault (23), and sexual misconduct which includes sexual harassment and rape (21). These cases are among 123 cases that have not been finalised.

National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA chief executive Thirona Moodley said it was worrying that cases dragged on for more than a year without being concluded. She said that they had noted inconsistencies in dealing with misconduct cases, with results varying from dismissals, to some not even prosecuted. “This inconsistency underlines a range of issues from lack of capacity to badly-trained officials.

“The department should have properly trained officials who will deal with the cases swiftly because delays disrupt the operation of the education system from both the teachers’ and learners’ side,” she said. National Teachers’ Union president Sibusiso Malinga described the slow processing of misconduct cases as worrisome, and called for their expeditious conclusion. “One can’t understand why out of 168 cases, only 45 were finalised. The public needs to know because this impacts negatively on teaching and learning as most of the suspects, I believe, are suspended,” said Malinga.

He called for top management to give answers and reasons for the backlog, insisting the delay in concluding cases was tarnishing the department’s image and affecting people’s lives. SA Democratic Teachers’ Union KZN secretary Nomarashiya Caluza said the union had been urging the department for a long time to fill positions in this unit. “We want closure on these matters and believe it takes too long for the cases to be concluded, and this impacts the schooling system,” said Caluza.