Teacher unions: 'Close unsafe schools'

Durban - As more schools in KwaZulu-Natal are forced to close due to Covid-19-related outbreaks, the Department of Education is under pressure from teacher unions who are threatening to close many institutions that are seen to be unsafe. Unions have alleged that several schools were not able to open earlier this month because they failed to comply with Covid-19 safety regulations, alleging that scores of affected pupils who should be at school were languishing at home. Grade 7 and 12 pupils returned to school earlier this month and other grades are exported back in July. The department admitted that more than 60 schools in different districts across the province had been forced to close. This week alone, at least four schools in and around the Durban area had to shut down. The National Teachers Union (Natu) is compiling a list of hundreds of schools in the province they claim did not open, and where no alternative arrangements were made to accommodate pupils.

Natu said schools in Zululand, uMzinyathi and Ugu did not open when other grades returned to school.

The union said to date its officials had visited and closed down about 54 schools that did not have enough sanitisers or running water.

“We will be writing to the Human Rights Commission (HRC) to show that there are children in this province who have been made to forfeit their right to education because their schools are not ready,” Natu president Allen Thompson said.

Thompson said some pupils were sitting at home and no plans were made for them to study elsewhere, even though they were expected to write their matric exams.

“Currently, there are schools that have floor space shortages.They still have not received mobile classes or toilets. If that is the case while so few pupils are in schools, what is going to happen when all the other grades return?” he asked.

Basil Manuel of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA confirmed that several schools in KZN, the Eastern Cape and Limpopo had not been able to open because of lack of running water and the absence of personal protective equipment.

“If you were unable to deliver these to one class, how will you deliver to the rest? The department lied to us because we had agreed to open on the basis that these things will be delivered.”

André Gaum of the HRC said it was a concern that so many schools were closing, adding that the important thing was that schools were cleaned and sanitised and learning allowed to resume, “and to make sure that children’s right to education is not compromised”.

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said there were about 69 schools that were affected by Covid-19 since the reopening and 31 had already been reopened after sanitising was carried out.

“It is important to note that there have not been any infections at schools. These are people that were already sick when they came to school and did not know and only found out when they got tested,” he said.

Mahlambi said there were schools that had not opened and where pupils had not started classes.

“This is not information that has been hidden, Natu knows about this because we gave them the information.

“We agreed with them that those schools should not be opened because of the problems they are facing, which we are attending too. We have to put together different recovery plans for these pupils who are still at home,” he said.

Meanwhile, school governing bodies (SGBs) of the Bayhaven area, near Durban, are in trouble with the department for calling on parents to keep their children at home despite schools reopening on June 8 after the Covid-19-related shutdown.

Parents and educators are concerned that schools are not safe due to the coronavirus.

The DBE issued a statement last Friday to the chairpersons of the SGBs within the Bayhaven district (Bayview and Havenside), bringing to their attention a statement that urged parents to keep their children at home.

The statement, which was released by the SGBs’ chairpersons on June 11, read: “As chairpersons of the school governing bodies of the schools within the Bayhaven area, we are concerned about the safety of all our pupils and educators within our schools.

Brandon Pillay, spokesperson for Bayhaven schools district, said: “We call upon all parents to keep your children at home with immediate effect whilst we are consulting with the Department of Education, principals and teacher unions.

“It is in the best interest of our children and communities that we heed this call and keep our children at home”.

Dr Enock Vusumuzi Nzama, head of the department, replied: “Your joint media statement dated June 11, which has been circulating on social media, has been brought to my attention. Kindly inform whether this statement has been issued by yourselves.”

Nzama then urged the SGBs to retract their statement.

“If your response above is in the affirmative, you are required to immediately withdraw the statement and desist from influencing parents not to send their kids to school,” he said.

