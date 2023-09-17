Teacher’s body found in the roof of her home on the KZN South Coast

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has condemned the murder of a teacher at her home in the Island area of Gamalakhe Township, on the KZN South Coast last week. The MEC offered her heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, pupils and colleagues of the deceased teacher.

The department said Mooi Mbili was a dedicated educator at Gamalakhe Lower Primary School. According to the department, it was reported that Mbili was last seen over the weekend alongside individuals who were assisting her with home renovations. “Regrettably, it is believed that she met her untimely demise on Monday night,” it said.

The department said the teacher’s absence from school was noticed by the principal, who became concerned when she did not attend work or report any challenges she might be facing. “The principal subsequently contacted her family members, who proceeded to her residence. They found the gate locked and her car parked in the yard. After breaking the padlock to gain access to the yard, they attempted to reach her, but received no response. “All doors to the house were also securely locked. Her nephew entered the home through the roof to retrieve the keys and unlock the doors. To his profound dismay, he discovered Ms Mbili’s lifeless body concealed within the ceiling,” said the department.

MEC Khoza called upon the SAPS and relevant law-enforcement agencies to swiftly apprehend and bring to justice those responsible for this crime. “We are extremely concerned about the extent of gender-based violence cases in our communities. We urge the community to remain composed and co-operate with the police by providing any information that may aid in the investigation,” she said. Khoza emphasised the importance of unity in addressing the prevalent issue of gender-based violence within our communities.