This was the claim made by teacher unions, who say the Department of Education shows no mercy to exemplary teachers when they need assistance
One union said they were aware of several teachers who had been hospitalised with various ailments, including stress, but returned to work only to be slapped with leave without pay notices, and had financial recovery processes instituted against them for the time they were ill.
This happened to teachers who would have used up more sick days than allowed in the sick leave cycle.
The unions recently demanded that the department put in place an overtime policy to compensate those who worked outside normal school hours.